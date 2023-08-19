Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Seattle 91101 ceases waterborne missions in vicinity of Kodiak





ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Coast Guard is ending increased waterborne operations in the Kodiak vicinity today after successful law enforcement efforts by small boat teams from Maritime Safety and Security Team Seattle (MSST) 91101.

MSST Seattle, utilizing two 29-foot response boat crews, patrolled harbors, fishing grounds, and trafficked waterways, including areas with significant traffic convergence, to enforce living marine resources (LMR) regulations on domestic, commercial, recreational, and charter fishing vessels.

The crews completed over 100 total vessel boardings, addressing 29 safety violations and terminating two illegal charters. The crews spent over 1300 total man hours ensuring the safety and security of the waterways around Kodiak.

“We at MSST Seattle are always proud to be able to help protect Alaska’s people and natural resources,” said Lt. Michael Rosenberg, MSST Seattle deployable team lead. “We’ve worked extremely hard to maintain a consistent presence on the water and conduct routine boardings at sea to ensure everyone is staying safe and following all the necessary rules and regulations.”

Coast Guard units will continue normal operations to protect Alaska’s waterways and those who operate within them. Mariners are advised to research the federally mandated safety and fishery requirements for their vessels prior to conducting operations in the Gulf of Alaska and to prepare for the highly likely occurrence that a Coast Guard boarding team inspects their vessel for compliance.

Coast Guard boarding teams have the authority to (at any time) go aboard any vessel operating under the jurisdiction of the United States, and address inquiries to those on board, examine the ship’s documents and papers, and examine, inspect, and search the vessel as outlined in 14 USC 522.



