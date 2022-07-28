Coast Guard Medevaces Injured Crewmember From Cargo Ship 230 Nautical Miles Southwest of Dutch Harbor





JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard medevaced a 38-year-old injured crewmember from the Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship Xin Li Hia approximately 230 nautical miles southwest of Dutch Harbor, Tuesday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak arrived on scene at approximately 5:34 p.m. Tuesday, hoisted the crewmember, and transported him to Dutch Harbor where LifeMed met him for further transportation to Anchorage.

Watchstanders from the 17th Coast Guard District received a report from the Xin Li Hia crew at approximately 5:20 p.m. Sunday requesting a medevac of a crewmember who was suffering from severe abdominal pain. The ship was approximately 800 nautical miles southwest of Dutch Harbor at the time of the report. The Xin Li Hia crew was advised to transit towards Dutch Harbor until they were in-range of the helicopter crew for the medevac.

Watchstanders diverted Coast Guard Cutter Kimball to the scene, repositioned the Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to Dutch Harbor, and launched an Air Station Kodiak C-130 Hercules crew with a second helicopter crew aboard from Kodiak to Dutch Harbor.

“This case showcases the importance proficiency plays in conducting long-range medevacs in Alaska,” said Lt. Christopher McCarthy, 17th District command duty officer. “The close coordination between our command center staff, the multiple Air Station Kodiak crews and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball helped ensured this mariner was able to obtain medical treatment.”

