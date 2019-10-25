Coast Guard Medevacs Injured Hunter from Kodiak Island

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Kodiak medically evacuated an injured hunter from Kodiak Island, Friday.
The aircrew landed in Deadman Bay near a public use cabin at 3:41 a.m. and safely transported the 50-year-old man in stable condition to awaiting EMS personnel at Air Station Kodiak.
The hunter reportedly suffered from symptoms of an infection and complications after sustaining an injury on Oct. 16.
The Alaska State Troopers requested aircraft assistance from the Coast Guard’s 17th District Command Center after they received notification of an activated satellite communication device from the International Emergency Rescue
Coordination Center. With support from all partners, the 17th District watch standers were able to fully assess the situation and coordinated the medevac after a consultation call with the Coast Guard duty flight surgeon.
“This case demonstrates the importance of having emergency communication equipment readily available,” said Lt. Cmdr. Lisa Hatland, the district command center chief. “We were able to receive his message and get him to a location where he can receive the emergency care that he needs.”
-USCG-
Written by: 17th District online newsroom on Oct 25, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News