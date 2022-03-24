Coast Guard Medevacs Man From Fish Processing Vessel Near Cold Bay





JUNEAU, Alaska — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a fish processing vessel approximately 50 miles north of Cold Bay Monday.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew deployed aboard Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley hoisted the 62-year-old man from the 254-foot fish processor, Phoenix, at 3:10 p.m. The patient was flown to Cold Bay and placed in the care of an air ambulance crew.

Watchstanders in the 17th Coast Guard District command center in Juneau received the initial medevac request from Phoenix at 10:41 a.m. Monday. The master reported that a crew member was experiencing stroke-like symptoms.

Command center personnel directed the launch of the Dolphin crew while Phoenix made way toward Cold Bay.

“It’s been a busy few days for the Alex Haley crew and their embarked aircrew,” said Master Chief Petty Officer Christopher Cole of the command center. “They had two medevacs in four days and were essential in getting these individuals to a higher level of care.”

Weather at the time of the hoist included 35 mph winds gusting to 40 mph, 10-foot seas, and 7-mile visibility.

