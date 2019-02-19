Coast Guard Medevacs Man From Fishing Vessel 201 Miles North of St. Paul

- Home
KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, forward-deployed to St. Paul, medevaced a man from the fishing vessel Kari Marie approximately 201 miles north of St. Paul, Monday.
District 17 Command Center watchstanders received notification from the fishing vessel Pacific Mariner. They were relaying communications for the fishing vessel Kari Marie for a crew member that was reported to have suffered a compound fracture while aboard the vessel.
District personnel directed the launch of a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Forward-Operating Location St. Paul to conduct the medevac. They also diverted an Air Station Kodiak HC-130 Hercules aircrew to provide communication coverage for the case.
The man was transported to local emergency medical services personnel in St. Paul and was reported to have been in stable condition.
“Being forward-deployed in St. Paul allowed us to significantly reduce the response time to assist this mariner,” said Lt. Kevin Riley, the aircraft commander for this case.“We hope he makes a rapid and full recovery.”
Source: USCG
