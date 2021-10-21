Coast Guard medevacs man from Patricia Lee, 200 miles southwest of Dutch Harbor





ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a fishing boat Tuesday approximately 200 miles southwest of Dutch Harbor.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak hoisted an injured fisherman from the 117-foot, commercial fishing vessel Patricia Lee at about 11:50 p.m. He was flown to Dutch Harbor and placed in the care of LifeMed personnel.

Watchstanders in the 17th District command center in Juneau received the initial request for the the medevac from the Patricia Lee at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. The master reported a crew member had sustained serious injuries to his pelvic region after becoming pinned by a crab pot about 225 miles west of Dutch Harbor.

Command center personnel directed the launch of the Air Station Kodiak helicopter crew from Cold Bay, while the Patricia Lee made way toward Dutch Harbor. A Coast Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft crew and an additional MH-60 Jayhawk aircraft crew were launched from Air Station Kodiak to provide back up.

“Thanks to the cooperation among air crew members, the command center team and the crew aboard Patricia Lee, our Kodiak team was able to hoist and deliver this young individual to a higher level of care,” said Lt. Robert McConnel, Air Station Kodiak operations duty officer for the case. “Our crews routinely train for the treacherous Alaska night conditions they encountered yesterday. It feels good to see our team execute when someone’s life is on the line.”

Weather at the time of the hoist included 40 mph winds gusting to 55 and 14-foot seas, with rain, snow and sleet squalls.

