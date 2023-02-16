Coast Guard medevacs man from vessel near Chignik Bay





KODIAK, Alaska — A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak helicopter aircrew, forward-deployed to Cold Bay, medically evacuated a mariner from the NOAA research vessel Oscar Dyson, Tuesday, near Chignik Bay.

The aircrew, aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, safely transported the 54-year-old patient to awaiting emergency medical services personnel in Sand Point.

At 7:54 a.m., the 17th District Command Center watchstanders received a medevac request from the NOAA crew who reported that a crewmember was experiencing medical complications.

The aircrew arrived on scene, approximately 18 miles south of Chignik Bay, at 11:07 a.m. and safely hoisted, transported, and transferred the patient to receive a higher level of care.

The weather on scene during the time of the rescue included 8-foot seas and 20 knot winds.



