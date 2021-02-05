Coast Guard medevacs man near Cold Bay







COLD BAY, Alaska — The Coast Guard medevaced an ailing man from a fishing boat Wednesday near Cold Bay.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched from Forward Operating Location (FOL) Cold Bay and hoisted the man, who was experiencing symptoms of appendicitis, and brought him to Cold Bay where he was placed in the care of awaiting EMS in stable condition.

Watchstanders in the 17th District command center in Juneau received the medevac request at about 9:18 a.m. from the fishing vessel Arica. Watchstanders directed the launch of the helicopter crew out of Cold Bay. The helicopter crew arrived on scene with Arica at about 9:50 a.m., approximately 41 miles northeast of Cold Bay.

A rescue swimmer was lowered to the boat, who assessed the patient’s condition before preparing him for a hoist to the helicopter in a rescue basket.



“Fishing vessel Arica was very organized,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jared Carbajal, aircraft commander for the case. “Arica’s shipboard medical professional had all the appropriate paperwork for the case and passed it to our rescue swimmer. We made a short trip back to Cold Bay and were able to pass off the patient with all medical documents to awaiting EMS. This efficiency allowed for the timely care this patient needed.”

The helicopter crew, based out of Air Station Kodiak, was on deployment to FOL Cold Bay.

Cold Bay is one of three Coast Guard FOLs in Alaska that are used seasonally to reduce response time to mariners in distress.

