Coast Guard Medevacs Man near Sitkinak Island

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a fishing boat near Sitkinak Island, Wednesday.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak hoisted the man who had sustained an arm injury, and transported him to awaiting EMS in Kodiak.
Watchstanders in the Sector Anchorage command center received a request for the medevac from the fishing vessel Irene H at approximately 11:53 a.m., stating they were about 3 miles south of Sitkinak.
Sector Anchorage personnel determined the best location for the helicopter to meet the boat for a hoist would be North Tugidak Passage, between Sitkinak Island and Tugidak Island, for protection from wind and waves.
The helicopter crew launched from Air Station Kodiak, arrived on scene and hoisted the man.
Weather conditions in the vicinity of the hoist included 25 mph winds, 10-12 foot seas, and about a mile of visibility.
-USCG-
Written by: 17th District online newsroom on Nov 7, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News