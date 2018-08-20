Coast Guard Medevacs Woman from Cruise Ship near Cordova

- Home
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Coast Guard medevaced a woman with a head injury from a cruise ship southeast of Cordova, Thursday.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak hoisted the 68-year-old woman at approximately 10 p.m. and transferred her to an awaiting LifeMed aircraft crew in Cordova.
Coast Guard Sector Anchorage command center watchstanders received the initial request for the medevac from the master of the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Radiance of the Seas located approximately 65-miles southeast of Cordova at approximately 7:30 p.m.
LifeMed brought the woman to Anchorage for treatment.
“This was my first medevac as the flight mechanic responsible for operating the hoist,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Lalaina Soehnel, aviation maintenance technician from Air Station Kodiak. “It was a blessing to be part of a crew that was able to help bring this woman to the care she needed.”
Source: USCG