Coast Guard rescues man from vessel taking on water in Juneau





The Coast Guard rescued a mariner Tuesday morning after his vessel began taking on water in the Gastineau Channel.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Juneau safely evacuated the survivor at 6:33 a.m. and transported him in stable condition to Harris Harbor.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska command center received notification via channel 16 at 6:08 a.m. that the 40-foot commercial fishing vessel Marco was taking on water with one person aboard.

The boat crew arrived on scene and located the distressed vessel aground approximately 30 yards from shore.

“The man’s quick call was crucial in the success of this operation,” said Lt. Trevor Lyman, Coast Guard Sector Sector Southeast command duty officer. “As watchstanders, we coordinate and support our crews to ensure a safe and successful outcome for those in need and with the quick response from all members involved in this case, that’s what happened today.”

There were no reported injuries.

Coast Guard marine environmental responders from Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska are monitoring for environmental concerns.

The vessel’s owner is arranging commercial salvage. The incident is under investigation.

-USCG-



