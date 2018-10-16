Coast Guard Rescues Three People Off William Henry Mountain

- Home
JUNEAU, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk rescue helicopter crew hoisted three people from William Henry Mountain, northwest of William Henry Bay in Lynn Canal Monday morning.
The two men and one woman were hoisted and brought to Juneau where no medical concerns were reported.
Coast Guard Sector Juneau Command Center watchstanders received an agency assist request from the Alaska State Troopers Sunday evening stating three hunters were stranded on the mountain, in no immediate distress, but had exhausted their provisions.
Based on the lack of immediate distress, Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders determined it was safer to wait until first light Monday to conduct the rescue. The Jayhawk crew arrived in Juneau, embarked two Juneau Mountain Rescue members and proceeded to the scene. Upon arriving on scene, the Jayhawk crew determined it was safe to conduct a hoist and rescued all three people.
“Having the Juneau Mountain Rescue members aboard our helicopter allowed us the ability to lower them to provide assistance if we were unable to safely conduct the hoist,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Gee, Sector Juneau command watchstander. “It truly highlights the extent we and partner agencies go to ensure safety of all no matter what level of distress.”
Source: USCG