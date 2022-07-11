Coast Guard Rescues Two Overdue Boaters at Totem Bay





JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard rescued two overdue boaters on shore in Totem Bay Sunday after their vessel sank.

A Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team-Seattle 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew, forward-deployed to Petersburg, located the two boaters on shore at 11:13 a.m., embarked them, and transported them to EMS in Petersburg. Both men were reported to be in stable condition, one with a minor hand injury.

Sector Juneau watchstanders received a report of two overdue boaters from fellow guests at Island Point Lodge at approximately 06:55 a.m. Sunday. The two boaters were reported to have left the lodge Saturday morning in an 18-foot aluminum vessel and were expected back by Saturday evening.

Watchstanders launched the MSST Seattle boat crew, a Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew, and Coast Guard Cutter Elderberry.

“These two men were incredibly fortunate to be found when their float plan was unknown,” said Ensign Maximilian Carfagno Sector Juneau command duty officer. “The quick launch of our assets and the teamwork among our crews helped in the timeliness of this rescue.”

