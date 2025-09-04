Coast Guard responds to diesel spill near Kodiak

An aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak conducts an overflight of a fishing vessel that ran aground in Izhut Bay, Kodiak, Alaska, Sept. 1, 2025. The Coast Guard is responding to the diesel released from the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
An aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak conducts an overflight of a fishing vessel that ran aground in Izhut Bay, Kodiak, Alaska, Sept. 1, 2025. The Coast Guard is responding to the diesel released from the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard is responding to a diesel spill from a grounded fishing vessel in Izhut Bay near Kodiak, Wednesday.

The fishing vessel Sea Ern ran aground Monday with three crewmembers aboard. 

Approximately 3,500 gallons of diesel has been released from the vessel into the water. This number is an estimate and subject to change pending the development of new information.

Exclusion boom has been deployed in an effort to control the spread of the diesel. 

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic received a distress call on VHF channel 16 Monday at approximately 6:30 a.m. reporting the vessel hit a rock in Izhut Bay and was taking on water.

The good Samaritan vessel MS Kennedy responded to the distress call and recovered all three people from the vessel. No injuries were reported.

Alaska Chadux Network, an oil spill response organization, has been contracted for cleanup.

