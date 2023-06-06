Coast Guard Responds to Fire aboard Wilderness Discoverer in Glacier Bay





The USCG responded to a call from the 178-foot passenger vessel Wilderness Discoverer that was in Glacier Bay National Park at 7:30 am on Monday and Coast Guard cutters Pike and Anthony Petit along with an Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk dispatched to assist.

The Wilderness Discoverer had called in and reported that the vessel was on fire and they required assistance.

The fire was quickly extinguished and 51 passengers and 16 crew members were taken from the vessel and taken aboard the Sapphire Princess. 11 crew members remained aboard.

“Our primary concern is ensuring the safety of the passengers and the crew,” said L.t. j.g. Maximilian Carfagno, the command duty officer at the Sector Juneau command center. “The quick launch of our assets and the teamwork among the Sapphire Princess helped in the timeliness of this rescue.”

The crew who remained aboard the Wilderness Discoverer rendezvoused with the tug Taku Wind to be towed to Ketchikan.

No persons were injured in the incident and no pollution was reported.



