UPDATE: Coast Guard Discontinues Searching for Missing People near Sitka





UPDATE: The Coast Guard suspended its search at sunset Monday for four missing individuals in the water near Sitka. The search for the four unaccounted for individuals was suspended at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday. Crews searched a total of approximately 825 square miles over the course of more than 20 hours utilizing both air and vessel search crews.

ORIGINAL: JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard is searching for four missing people who were last seen near Sitka, Sunday night.

Coast Guard personnel began their search Sunday evening after Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received a phone call from Kingfisher Charters who reported a charter vessel overdue with five people aboard.

The vessel was found partially submerged near Low Island, approximately one mile east of Shoals Point, Kruzof Island.

The vessel was last seen underway Sunday afternoon in the vicinity of Cape Edgecumbe, near Sitka Sound.

The Coast Guard recovered one deceased individual after arriving on scene and search efforts continue for the remaining individuals.

Involved in the search are:

· Coast Guard Sector Juneau Command Center

· Coast Guard Air Station Sitka, MH-60 Helicopter aircrew

· Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, C-130 Hercules aircrew

· Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Sitka 38-foot Special Purpose Craft boat crew

· Sentinel-class fast response Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Denman

· Sitka Fire Department

· Several Good Samaritan vessels

“There are currently so many unknowns, we are thankful for the coordination efforts from several municipal agencies including the Sitka Fire Department and Good Samaritan vessels on scene.” said Lt. Trevor Layman, Command Duty Officer.“We’re working quickly to locate the unaccounted-for individuals.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact Coast Guard Sector Juneau at 907-463-2890.



