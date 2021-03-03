Coast Guard Responds to Diesel Fuel Discharge near Sitka







JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard is responding to a report of a diesel fuel discharge, Tuesday, after a vessel sank near Sitka, Alaska.

Sector Juneau personnel received a report, February 26, 2021, at 2 p.m., that the 52-foot fishing vessel, Haida Lady, sank and was completely submerged between Cobb Island and Silver Point South of Sitka, Alaska. The vessel reportedly discharged an unknown amount of unrecoverable diesel near Cobb Island.

Hanson Marine has been contracted by the Coast Guard to mitigate pollution and recover the vessel. The source of the discharge was secured February 28, 2021. Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Sitka personnel are monitoring the clean-up operations.

Hanson Marine personnel placed containment boom around the vessel, and have currently used 440-feet of sorbent boom. Hanson Marine personnel used divers with lift bags to orient the vessel into an upright position partially above the waterline. They have begun the dewatering and defueling process.

The total amount of diesel fuel discharged is unknown at this time and Coast Guard personnel are working to determine the maximum amount of potential discharge.

The most recent reports indicate that approximately 825 gallons of diesel fuel have been removed from the vessel.

Coast Guard Sector Juneau personnel confirmed with the vessel owner that no people were aboard the vessel when it sank.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

“Our personnel are on site to monitor the clean-up operations, and investigate this incident,” said Scott Cichoracki, command duty officer from the Sector Juneau command center. “We are assisting our agency partners to mitigate any potential environmental impacts.”

-USCG-





