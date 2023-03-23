Coast Guard Station Ketchikan Boat Crew Medevacs Man from Vessel near Pennock Island





KODIAK, Alaska – The Coast Guard medevaced a 30-year-old man from the towing vessel Pacific Titan, near Pennock Island, Alaska, Monday.

A Coast Guard Station Ketchikan 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew arrived on scene at 4:19 p.m., embarked the patient and transported him to awaiting EMS in Ketchikan, Alaska.

Watchstanders from the Coast Guard Sector Juneau command center received a report at approximately 3:40 p.m. from the captain of the Pacific Titan that a crewmember had received a head injury while underway conducting towing operations.

“Good communication with the Pacific Titan and the Station Ketchikan boat crew ensured proper coordination for the medevac,” said Coast Guard Search and Rescue Controller David Berg, a civilian watchstander at the Sector Juneau command center. “We were able to conduct the medevac efficiently so the patient could receive a higher level of medical care.”

The patient was last reported in stable condition.

On-scene conditions at the time of the medevac included 10-mile visibility, winds at 13 miles per hour and 1-foot seas.



