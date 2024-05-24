Coast Guard suspends search for three people in the water near Seward





ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Coast Guard suspended the active search, Thursday, for three people in the water after their vessel capsized 35 miles southwest of Seward.

Crews searched approximately 95 square miles for a combined nine search hours.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the loved ones impacted by this tragedy,” said Cmdr. Chris Svencer, the Search Mission Coordinator for the search. “Despite a quick response and extensive search efforts we have decided to suspend the active search. This decision is never easy and is only made after careful deliberation.”

Watchstanders received a distress call over channel 16 Wednesday morning from a 21-foot Hewescraft with four people aboard stating it was taking on water in the vicinity of Aialik Bay. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast, directed the launch of an MH-60 helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak, and redirected an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from a nearby mission.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak arrived on scene of the capsized vessel at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday. A nearby good Samaritan arrived on scene and recovered one unresponsive individual with no signs of life from the water. The unresponsive individual was taken by the good Samaritan to Seward and transferred to EMS.

Involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Cutter Naushon (WPB 1311)

MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews from Air Station Kodiak

HC-130 Hercules airplane crews from Air Station Kodiak

HC-130 airplane crew from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center

Good Samaritan vessel SKANA.

Weather on scene at the time of the incident were 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph, 12-foot seas, with 10-mile visibility.



