Coast Guard urges paddle craft safety in the Pacific Northwest









SEATTLE — With warm weather luring canoeists, kayakers and stand-up-paddleboarders onto Pacific Northwest waters, the Coast Guard is reminding paddlers to prepare for cold water, wear a properly fitted life jacket and carry at least two waterproof ways to call for help.

In 2023 the Coast Guard recorded 564 recreational-boating deaths nationwide; three-quarters were drownings, and 87 percent of those victims were not wearing life jackets. Canoes and kayaks accounted for a disproportionately high share of those fatalities.

Despite summer air temperatures, most coastal inlet waters can drop to the low-50s Fahrenheit — cold enough to trigger “cold-water shock” within minutes. Even the strongest swimmers are susceptible to cold-water shock. Wetsuits are encouraged when operating paddle craft in waters below 65 °F. As always, the Coast Guard strongly urges all paddle crafters to wear a Coast Guard approved lifejacket. Type II lifejackets are less bulky and well-suited for paddle craft activities.

“In the waters of the Pacific Northwest, it doesn’t matter how nice the weather is,” said Gregory Merten, search-and-rescue mission coordinator for Coast Guard Sector Columbia River. “The water environment is constantly changing and cold-water shock can occur even in the summer months. Wearing a lifejacket and a personal locator beacon can buy rescuers precious time.”

Free “If Found” ID stickers for paddle craft are available by emailing iffoundsticker@13cgaux.net or at Coast Guard Auxiliary booths and many Washington State Parks life-jacket loaner stations.

Paddle-smart checklist

Wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket that fits and is properly secured every time you launch.

Dress for the water, not the air. Wetsuits or dry suits are recommended in water below 65 °F.

Label your craft. An “If Found” sticker speeds rescues and prevents unnecessary searches.

Carry two waterproof ways to communicate. A VHF-FM radio, personal locator beacon or waterproof cell phone can summon help if you become separated from your boat.

File a float plan. Tell a friend your route and return time.

Check the forecast, tides and currents before leaving shore.

Stay sober. Alcohol is a factor in nearly one-third of fatal boating incidents.

Get trained. Free paddlesports classes and mandatory boater-education cards are offered through Washington State Parks and the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

For local boating-safety courses, vessel-safety checks or paddlesports regulations, visit www.parks.wa.gov/boating or www.uscgboating.org.

USCG