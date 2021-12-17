Coeur Alaska Kensington Mine Donates $300,000 to UAS Student Scholarships





The gift will significantly increase support for UAS Environmental Science and Marine Biology students.

JUNEAU — Coeur Alaska, Inc., owner and operator of the Kensington Mine, donated $300,000 to strengthen the Coeur Alaska Kensington Mine Environmental Science Award, an endowed scholarship fund supporting University of Alaska Southeast (UAS) students majoring in Environmental Science or Marine Biology.

“Coeur Alaska is committed to supporting the communities in which we live and operate – both now and in the years to come. We are proud to invest in Alaska’s greatest resources, the environment and its people,” said Mark Kiessling, General Manager of the Coeur Alaska Kensington Mine. “Through our partnership with UAS, this endowment fund will help develop Alaska’s next generation of environmental stewards.”

The majority of the donation will be invested in the endowment fund for future scholarships, and the remaining $10,000 will be immediately available for awards. This donation will significantly raise the minimum award amount from $1,000 to $3,000 per student. UAS faculty members and Coeur Alaska staff will work together to raise awareness of the scholarship and award to eligible Alaskan students.

“We greatly appreciate this generous contribution from Coeur Alaska and their ongoing commitment to UAS and the environmental science program,” commented UAS Associate Professor of Geophysics Dr. Jason Amundsen. “The contribution will allow us to increase the size and number of scholarships that we give to students, making it easier for students to continue their education and focus on their studies. This can make a huge difference in the lives of our students.”

All Marine Biology and Environmental Science majors at UAS are invited to apply for one of multiple available awards. Preference will be given to full-time Juneau or Southeast residents maintaining at least a 3.0 GPA. For more information about applying to this and other scholarships at UAS, visit the Financial Aid website at uas.alaska.edu/financial_aid/ or contact the Financial Aid office at UAS at 907-796-6255.

Attached photo

“From left to right: Rochelle Lindley, Coeur Alaska Community & Government Affairs Manager, Dr. Jason Amundson, UAS Associate Professor of Geophysics, Mark Kiessling, General Manager Coeur Inc., Dr. Karen Carey, UAS Chancellor, and Dr. Sonia Nagorski, UAS Associate Professor of Geology.”