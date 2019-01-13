- Home
The absence of wind, dry conditions, and lengthy low temperatures make Fairbanks an ideal location for cold weather testing of aircraft. A helicopter manufacturer scheduled cold weather testing at Fairbanks International Airport beginning last Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 through Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.
Due to the extreme weather conditions that presented themselves last night, testing began in the late evening and went on throughout the early morning hours. Once it was brought to the airport’s attention that testing was being conducted over residential areas it was requested of the manufacturer to relocate their operations. The airport has been in contact with the manufacturer and they were extremely apologetic and are very sorry for any distress this may have caused and have assured FAI that night-time operations have been suspended.
If you have questions regarding operations at the airport please contact the Airport’s Communications Center, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year at 907-474-2530.