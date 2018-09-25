Common Weed Killer Linked to Bee Deaths

Sep 25, 2018.
Image-Alex Wild/University of Texas at Austin

Image-Alex Wild/University of Texas at Austin

The world’s most widely used weed killer may also be indirectly killing bees. New research from The University of Texas at Austin shows that honey bees exposed to glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, lose some of the beneficial bacteria in their guts and are more susceptible to infection and death from harmful bacteria.

Scientists believe this is evidence that glyphosate might be contributing to the decline of honey bees and native bees around the world.

“We need better guidelines for glyphosate use, especially regarding bee exposure, because right now the guidelines assume bees are not harmed by the herbicide,” said Erick Motta, the graduate student who led the research, along with professor Nancy Moran. “Our study shows that’s not true.”

The findings are published this week in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Because glyphosate interferes with an important enzyme found in plants and microorganisms, but not in animals, it has long been assumed to be nontoxic to animals, including humans and bees. But this latest study shows that by altering a bee’s gut microbiome — the ecosystem of bacteria living in the bee’s digestive tract, including those that protect it from harmful bacteria — glyphosate compromises its ability to fight infection.

The researchers exposed honeybees to glyphosate at levels known to occur in crop fields, yards, and roadsides. The researchers painted the bees’ backs with colored dots so they could be tracked and later recaptured. Three days later, they observed that the herbicide significantly reduced healthy gut microbiota. Of eight dominant species of healthy bacteria in the exposed bees, four were found to be less abundant. The hardest hit bacterial species, Snodgrassella alvi, is a critical microbe that helps bees process food and defends against pathogens.

The bees with impaired gut microbiomes also were far more likely to die when later exposed to an opportunistic pathogen, Serratia marcescens, compared with bees with healthy guts. Serratia is a widespread opportunistic pathogen that infects bees around the world. About half of bees with a healthy microbiome were still alive eight days after exposure to the pathogen, while only about a tenth of bees whose microbiomes had been altered by exposure to the herbicide were still alive.

“Studies in humans, bees and other animals have shown that the gut microbiome is a stable community that resists infection by opportunistic invaders,” Moran said. “So if you disrupt the normal, stable community, you are more susceptible to this invasion of pathogens.”




Based on their results, Motta and Moran recommend that farmers, landscapers, and homeowners avoid spraying glyphosate-based herbicides on flowering plants that bees are likely to visit.

More than a decade ago, U.S. beekeepers began finding their hives decimated by what became known as colony collapse disorder. Millions of bees mysteriously disappeared, leaving farms with fewer pollinators for crops. Explanations for the phenomenon have included exposure to pesticides or antibiotics, habitat loss, and bacterial infections. This latest study adds herbicides as a possible contributing factor.

“It’s not the only thing causing all these bee deaths, but it is definitely something people should worry about because glyphosate is used everywhere,” said Motta.

Native bumblebees have microbiomes similar to honey bees, so Moran said it’s likely that they would be affected by glyphosate in a similar way.

Source: The University of Texas at Austin

Related Articles:

Yanomami girl in Xidea, Brazil. Image-C Macauley/Wikipedia CommonsScientists Find Unprecedented Microbial Diversity in Isolated Amazonian Tribe A glass of seawater is teeming with life, and a recent expedition revealed more about what ocean water contains. Microscopic creatures in the world’s oceans weigh more than all of the fish in the sea and produce about half of the Earth’s oxygen. Yet the ecology of marine microbes, which are crucial for everything from absorbing carbon dioxide from the air to regulating the productivity of major fisheries, are only beginning to be understood. In a step to understanding this hidden world, University of Washington oceanographers have found that diatoms — the intricately patterned single-celled algae that exist throughout the world’s oceans — grow faster in the presence of bacteria that release a growth hormone known to benefit land plants. The study, published online May 27 in Nature, uses genetic and molecular tools to discover what controls marine ecosystems. “These very small organisms are interacting with their environment, but they’re also interacting with other organisms,” said co-author Ginger Armbrust, a UW professor of oceanography. “In my mind, in order to understand how future ecosystems will work, we need to understand how these organisms that are the basis of the marine food web interact with one another.” Diatoms are single-celled algae that take many intricate shapes. The Pseudo-nitzschia multiseries used in the study are simple rods that carry out photosynthesis throughout the world’s oceans.California Academy of Sciences / Flickr Diatoms are single-celled algae that take many intricate shapes. The Pseudo-nitzschia multiseries used in the study are simple rods that carry out photosynthesis throughout the world’s oceans.California Academy of Sciences / Flickr Armbrust’s research group has long studied diatoms, which are microscopic algae that carry out one fifth of the planet’s photosynthesis, more than all the terrestrial rainforests combined. Lab members began this project by looking at which bacteria were found in all samples of Pseudo-nitzschia multiseries, a common coastal diatom collected from five places throughout the northern Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. Next they cured the water samples of all bacteria living in the seawater, and found that the diatoms did not reproduce as well. Co-author Shady Amin, a former UW postdoctoral researcher now on the faculty at New York University Abu Dhabi, added the bacteria common to all five samples back one at a time. One type,Sulfitobacter, sped up the growth dramatically when added back at a high enough concentration. The authors showed that these bacteria exchange material with the diatoms while in turn producing auxin, a well-known hormone made by microbes living around the roots of land plants. “The back-and-forth exchange of materials between these tiny creatures resembles an ongoing dialogue between two living organisms that culminates in the production of auxin,” Amin said. “It was so fascinating that we wondered if we could see this behavior elsewhere.” Next, researchers went to sea and adopted some high-tech tools. Having shown what happens in the lab, they collected other ocean samples and found the same growth hormone. Then they used new genetic techniques to detect the activity of marine microbes — famously difficult to raise in captivity — that would never survive the transition to the lab. The same interaction was taking place, especially along coasts, but between different organisms that cannot be transferred to the lab. “We’re just at a place as a field where we recognize that there may be very specific interactions between marine microbes,” Armbrust said. “Don’t ask me how many comparable interactions are out there. I have no idea. I can only imagine that there’s lots. And we’ve grabbed one of them.” She predicts that more such interactions will help to explain how ocean waters become or stay productive, or how the base of the marine food web might shift in a changing climate. “A lot of the high-powered tools that look at the function of individual cells were developed in the medical world,” Armbrust said. “Now that we can apply them to the ocean, we are starting to pull the curtains back on how this hidden world works.” Other co-authors from UW oceanography are graduate students Helena van Tol andKatherine Heal; associate professor Anitra Ingalls; and research scientists Rhonda Morales,Chris Berthiaume, Laura Carlson and Micaela Parker. Other co-authors are Laura Hmelo andMatthew Parsek from UW microbiology; undergraduate Bryan Djunaedi from UW computer science and engineering; and Mary Ann Moran at the University of Georgia. The research was funded by the National Science Foundation and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.Invisible Helpers of the Sea: Marine Bacteria Boost Growth of Tiny Ocean Algae Bombus bifarius, one of the three species of bumble bees studied by researcher Jane Ogilvie and her team. Image-FSUA Stinging Report: FSU Research Shows Climate Change a Major Threat to Bumble Bees Honey Bee on Willow Catkin. Image-Bob PetersonHoney Samples Worldwide Test Positive for Pesticide