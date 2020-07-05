Confirmed Anchorage COVID-19 Exposure Locations

Anchorage, Alaska – The Anchorage Health Department (AHD) has confirmed that persons who were infectious with COVID-19 spent extended time in the following businesses:
Business Name
Location
Case Visits Identified
Exposure Period
Anchorage Moose Lodge #1534
8
6/23-6/28
Panhandle Bar
6
6/16-6/24
JJ’s Lounge
6
6/15-6/18
The Gaslight Bar
5
6/25-6/27
Williwaw Social
3
6/20, 6/21, 6/25
Chilkoot Charlie’s
2
6/18-6/25
Cabin Tavern
2
6/24-6/25
F Street Station
2
6/20 and 6/25
Eddie’s Sports Bar
1
6/18
Humpy’s Great Alaskan Alehouse
1
6/25
Pioneer Bar
1
6/20
Bernie’s Bungalow Lounge
1
6/25
Great Alaskan Bush Company
1
6/24
Asia Garden
1
6/24
The Blue Line Pub & Café
1
6/17
Homestead Sports Lounge
1
6/26
Matanuska Brewing Company
2
6/26
Spurs Bar and Grill
(formerly Four Corners Lounge)
3
6/23-6/27
Yukon Bar
2
6/23-6/25
If you were in these businesses during the dates listed above:
“With the current surge in cases and related contacts, our public health tracing capacity is maxed out,” said Anchorage Health Department Director Natasha Pineda. “At this time, particularly at locations where physical distancing and use of face coverings are unlikely to occur, the number of contacts is too large and complex for traditional contact tracing.”
While this is a list of confirmed exposures, please remember that COVID-19 is spreading quickly throughout our community.
To help inform the public, AHD is developing an exposure notice webpage. AHD does not list informal gatherings. Some people confirmed to have COVID-19 did not share or remember all of their close contacts or public places they visited. Additionally, it typically takes 2-7 days before our team is able to learn where potential exposures have occurred.
Community members can help our public health nursing team by keeping a contact log, noting the days and times of the places visited and the people they came in contact with. The contact log helps with contact tracing in the event you become sick with COVID-19.
Keep yourself, your loved ones, your coworkers, your neighbors, our vulnerable population and frontline workers safe by staying at least six feet away from people outside your household or social bubble, wearing a cloth face covering over your nose and mouth, avoiding crowds, and washing your hands often for 20 seconds.
For more information, call 2-1-1 or visit www.muni.org/COVID-19.
