Confirmed Anchorage COVID-19 Exposure Locations

on Jul 5, 2020.

 

Anchorage, Alaska – The Anchorage Health Department (AHD) has confirmed that persons who were infectious with COVID-19 spent extended time in the following businesses:

 

Business Name

Location

Case Visits Identified

Exposure Period

Anchorage Moose Lodge #1534

Anchorage

8

6/23-6/28

Panhandle Bar

Anchorage

6

6/16-6/24

JJ’s Lounge

Anchorage

6

6/15-6/18

The Gaslight Bar

Anchorage

5

6/25-6/27

Williwaw Social

Anchorage

3

6/20, 6/21, 6/25

Chilkoot Charlie’s

Anchorage

2

6/18-6/25

Cabin Tavern

Anchorage

2

6/24-6/25

F Street Station

Anchorage

2

6/20 and 6/25

Eddie’s Sports Bar

Anchorage

1

6/18

Humpy’s Great Alaskan Alehouse

Anchorage

1

6/25

Pioneer Bar

Anchorage

1

6/20

Bernie’s Bungalow Lounge

Anchorage

1

6/25

Great Alaskan Bush Company

Anchorage

1

6/24

Asia Garden

Anchorage

1

6/24

The Blue Line Pub & Café

Anchorage

1

6/17

Homestead Sports Lounge

Eagle River

1

6/26

Matanuska Brewing Company

Eagle River

2

6/26

Spurs Bar and Grill

(formerly Four Corners Lounge)

Palmer

3

6/23-6/27

Yukon Bar

Seward

2

6/23-6/25

 

If you were in these businesses during the dates listed above:  

  1. Stay away from people who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19.
  2. Watch for symptoms and check your temperature twice a day for 14 days after you were in one of the businesses during the dates listed above.   
  • Symptoms, which can start up to 14 days after exposure, can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest pressure or tightness, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. 
  1. If you develop any of these symptoms, stay home, except to get tested as soon as possible. Information on testing in Anchorage and the rest of Alaska is available here.
  • You may be infectious to others for two days BEFORE and 10 days AFTER you get sick. Do not go to work or public places. You can easily spread COVID-19 before you feel any symptoms.
  • For more detailed instructions, see CDC’s What To Do If You Are Sick

“With the current surge in cases and related contacts, our public health tracing capacity is maxed out,” said Anchorage Health Department Director Natasha Pineda. “At this time, particularly at locations where physical distancing and use of face coverings are unlikely to occur, the number of contacts is too large and complex for traditional contact tracing.”



While this is a list of confirmed exposures, please remember that COVID-19 is spreading quickly throughout our community.

To help inform the public, AHD is developing an exposure notice webpage. AHD does not list informal gatherings. Some people confirmed to have COVID-19 did not share or remember all of their close contacts or public places they visited. Additionally, it typically takes 2-7 days before our team is able to learn where potential exposures have occurred.

Community members can help our public health nursing team by keeping a contact log, noting the days and times of the places visited and the people they came in contact with. The contact log helps with contact tracing in the event you become sick with COVID-19.

Keep yourself, your loved ones, your coworkers, your neighbors, our vulnerable population and frontline workers safe by staying at least six feet away from people outside your household or social bubble, wearing a cloth face covering over your nose and mouth, avoiding crowds, and washing your hands often for 20 seconds.

For more information, call 2-1-1 or visit www.muni.org/COVID-19.

