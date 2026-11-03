Congressman Begich Announces Over $3 Million Returned to Alaskans Through Federal Casework











ANCHORAGE – Last week, Congressman Nick Begich (R-AK) announced that his office has returned over $3 million to Alaskans through constituent casework since taking office in January 2025. From helping veterans obtain earned benefits and seniors resolve Social Security issues to addressing passport delays and IRS matters, Congressman Begich’s office has worked tirelessly to provide responsive constituent services throughout Alaska.

“I’m proud to announce that our constituent services team has now returned over $3 million to Alaskans who were waiting on benefits, tax refunds, and other federal payments,” said Congressman Begich. “Helping Alaskans navigate the federal government is an important responsibility of a congressional office. Whether it’s securing long-overdue veterans’ benefits, resolving Social Security issues, or cutting through bureaucratic red tape, my team is committed to delivering results for every Alaskan who comes to us for assistance and making sure all Alaskans know they have a resource in our office.”

Below are recent comments from Alaskans who received assistance from Congressman Begich’s office:

“Getting nearly 12k returned to me is going to help me tremendously. I’m incredibly grateful to Congressman Begich and his staff for taking the time to help me and see this through. Their help has made a real difference in my life.” – Moses J.

“When our mail delivery suddenly stopped without explanation, we were unsure how to get the issue resolved. Congressman Begich’s office stepped in to help address the problem, and thanks to their assistance, our mail service has finally resumed. My family is incredibly grateful to Congressman Begich and his staff for taking our concerns seriously.” – Audra G.

“Congressman Begich and his office stepped in and helped accomplish what I had been unable to resolve for so long with Social Security. Their dedication and support have made a tremendous difference in my life. I’ve shared my experience with friends and family because I want other Alaskans facing similar challenges to know that help is available. I am truly grateful to Congressman Begich and his staff for their commitment to helping Alaskans when they need it most.” – Shane P.

“Within his first week in office, Congressman Begich and his team stepped in to help me resolve an ongoing issue with my military retirement pay. Despite correcting the necessary paperwork with the VA and making numerous calls, I had been unable to get the issue resolved. Congressman Begich’s office took my concerns seriously, acted quickly, and helped me finally get the issue addressed. I’m incredibly grateful for their responsiveness and commitment to helping veterans like myself.” – Phillip W.

“After the adoption of our children, we spent two years trying unsuccessfully to finalize their name changes. It was a long and frustrating process for our family. Congressman Begich’s office stepped in and helped us finally get the matter resolved. We are beyond grateful to the Congressman and his staff for helping our family get through something we had struggled with for so long.” – Sean S.

Alaskans seeking assistance with a federal agency are encouraged to contact Congressman Begich’s office. The office remains committed to providing responsive constituent services.

To request assistance with a federal agency, please visit Begich.House.gov to complete a casework request form.

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