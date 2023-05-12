IRS offers special Saturday face-to-face help May 13 at the Anchorage Taxpayer Assistance Center; people don’t need an appointment for special day





WASHINGTON – Although the tax filing deadline has passed, some taxpayers may still need help with a tax concern or have questions about an IRS notice. To help, the IRS is opening the Anchorage IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) at 949 E. 36th Avenue during a special Saturday opening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 13.

The IRS plans to open more than 40 locations in over 25 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico on Saturday to provide additional face-to-face assistance for people who need help.

“IRS employees worked hard this tax season to provide more help for people, and the Saturday hours helped many taxpayers outside of normal business hours,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “The special Saturday hours this weekend are part of a larger effort underway as we continue to improve and work on transforming the IRS to serve taxpayers and the nation.”

The IRS has added hundreds of employees to Taxpayer Assistance Centers across the nation following passage of the Inflation Reduction Act last year, and the IRS has reopened or opened more than 25 local TAC offices since last year. The IRS will continue to add more employees at these locations in the months ahead.

Normally, these IRS offices are open during the week, and people should have appointments in advance to receive services. But during these Saturday hours, walk-ins will be accepted for all services routinely offered at an IRS office, except for making cash payments.

Before visiting on Saturday, the IRS encouraged people to visit IRS.gov where they’ll find many online resources that are safe, secure, convenient and may help resolve some issues without a trip. This information is available in multiple languages.

The IRS noted that because appointments aren’t necessary for these special Saturday hours, some locations may see high demand and wait times can be longer than usual. To help with this and avoid delays, the IRS encourages people to plan ahead, review the key tips below and come prepared with needed information. IRS employees will be working hard to serve as many people as quickly as possible.

Services provided

The IRS Contact Your Local Office page lists all services provided at the Anchorage TAC and others nearby.

If someone has questions about a tax bill or IRS audit or they need help resolving a tax problem, they’ll receive assistance from IRS employees specializing in those services. If these employees aren’t available, the individual will receive a referral for these services. IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service employees may also be available to help with some issues.

Professional foreign language interpretation will be available in many languages through an over-the-phone translation service. For deaf or hard of hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services, IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date. Alternatively, these individuals can call TTY/TDD 800-829-4059 to make an appointment.

For more information on the special Saturday openings, visit IRS.gov/saturdayhours. For a snapshot of the most requested customer service topics, see Publication 5136, IRS Services Guide.

Come prepared

Individuals should bring the following documents with them:

Current government-issued photo identification,

Social Security cards or individual taxpayer identification numbers (ITINs) for themselves and all members of their household, including their spouse and dependents (if applicable),

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents,

For identity verification services, two forms of identification and, if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question.

During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:

A current mailing address,

Proof of bank account information included on a tax return to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit.

Tax return preparation options

While tax return preparation is not a service offered at IRS TACs, help is available through community partners, IRS Free File and MilTax. Anyone who still needs to file a 2022 federal tax return, even though the April 18 tax deadline has passed, can use these free, safe and convenient resources:

Eligible individuals or families can get free help preparing their tax return at open Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) sites. To find free tax return preparation help, use the VITA Locator Tool or call 800-906-9887. Any individual or family earning $73,000 or less in 2022 can use tax software through IRS Free File at no cost. There are products in English and Spanish. MilTax, a Department of Defense program, offers free return preparation software and electronic filing for federal tax returns and up to three state income tax returns. It’s available for all military members, and some veterans, with no income limit through mid-October.

Low Income Taxpayer Clinics, known as LITCs, also may be available to help people.

Help available 24/7 at IRS.gov

The IRS encourages people to explore IRS.gov before traveling to the Anchorage office. It’s the fastest and easiest way for people to get the help they need.

They can learn about the many self-service tools and resources available to resolve common tax concerns online. Some include IRS identity protection services, requesting Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITIN), refunds, transcripts and payment options.

Go to www.irs.gov for more information. Available resources include:



