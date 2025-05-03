Congressman Begich Champions Investments in Aviation and U.S. Coast Guard Through T&I Committee Budget Reconciliation Proposal





WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Nick Begich (R-AK), a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, applauded the release of the Committee’s budget reconciliation proposal , which strengthens America’s aviation infrastructure and bolsters the United States Coast Guard’s critical missions, while reducing wasteful spending to achieve a net reduction of over $10 billion to the national deficit.

The proposal demonstrates Congressman Begich’s commitment to Alaska’s unique transportation and national security needs, delivering historic investments in the U.S. Coast Guard and the modernization of our nation’s air traffic control systems.

“From day one, my team and I have worked to secure the investments needed to modernize our aviation system and strengthen support for Coast Guard missions critical to protecting Alaska’s coastline and securing our strategic interests in the Arctic,”said Congressman Begich. “Ensuring the Coast Guard has the resources it needs to uphold American interests in the Arctic is a national priority and imperative for Alaska. When it comes to our skies, Alaska’s terrain and unpredictable weather demand the highest standards of air safety. This budget proposal makes critical investments in aviation that will make our skies safer, all while responsibly reducing the federal deficit.”

Strengthening U.S. Coast Guard Operations to Secure Alaska and America’s Borders

The proposal directs nearly $23 billion to the United States Coast Guard to invest in essential assets such as Offshore Patrol Cutters, Fast Response Cutters, Polar Security Cutters, fixed and rotary wing aircraft, shoreside infrastructure, and depot maintenance. For Alaska, these investments will ensure our servicemen and women have the tools they need to effectively carry out their missions.

Investing in Aviation Safety and Modernization for Rural and Urban Alaska

Recognizing the critical role aviation plays in connecting Alaska’s remote communities, the proposal also includes $15 billion for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to modernize America’s outdated air traffic control (ATC) systems. This effort will enhance aviation safety across the nation and particularly in Alaska, where reliable air travel is essential for delivering goods and medical services.

Cutting Wasteful Spending and Holding Washington Accountable

The Committee’s proposal offsets these vital investments by rescinding funds from duplicative and ineffective “Green New Deal” style programs under the Inflation Reduction Act and introducing user fees to ensure electric vehicles contribute fairly to the Highway Trust Fund. Together, these measures will responsibly reduce federal spending by nearly $4.6 billion and improve the long-term solvency of transportation infrastructure funding.

“Alaskans expect fiscal responsibility from Washington,” Congressman Begich added. “This proposal delivers critical investments for our state and puts our nation on a better fiscal path.”

The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee formally considered the proposal during a markup session at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

###



