Congressman Begich Statement on House Passage of Senate Budget Resolution





WASHINGTON, D.C. – Thursday, Congressman Nick Begich (R-AK) released the following statement after the House passed the Senate Amendment to the budget resolution:

“Today’s House passage of the Senate budget resolution is a clear example of Congress’ commitment to deliver on President Trump’s bold economic agenda for the American people, and it couldn’t come at a more important time for Alaska.

This vote clears the way for historic reforms that will grow our economy, streamline the tax code, and unlock the full potential of American energy in ways that grow revenue while providing tax relief for all Americans. From the North Slope to Cook Inlet, Alaska holds the key to helping America achieve greater economic independence.

We are restoring American strength at home and abroad. That begins with unleashing energy, securing our borders, reining in wasteful spending, and putting American families first.”

###



