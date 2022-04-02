Congressman Don Young Alaska Memorial Service

Anchorage, AK – Today, Anchorage Baptist Temple will host a public memorial service for Alaska Congressman Don Young from 11AM – 12:30PM. The service will be streamed live by Anchorage Baptist Temple on its website, social media platforms and KCFT Channel 35. In addition, Alaska News Source will live-stream the service on their website, Facebook and through their television affiliate KYES Channel 5.

What: Memorial service for Congressman Don Young.

When: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Time: 11:00AM AK time

Where: Anchorage Baptist Temple



Attending in person: Congressman Young’s family, friends, and staff invite you to a service in Anchorage memorializing his life and legacy. This event is open to the public and we encourage anyone who wants to honor Congressman Young’s many accomplishments on behalf of Alaska to join us at Anchorage Baptist Temple on April 2nd. Doors open at 9am.

Following the ceremony, a reception will be hosted in the ACS gymnasium to honor Congressman Don Young.

