Congressman Don Young Announces Nearly $4 Million in Funding to Improve Housing Safety for Alaska Native Children and Families

Alaska Native News on Oct 7, 2020.

Washington, D.C. – Tuesday, Alaska Congressman Don Young announced that the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded nearly $4 million in funding to various Alaska Native organizations under the Healthy Homes Production Grant Program for Tribal Housing Program. This grant program addresses multiple childhood diseases and injuries encountered at home by focusing on housing-related hazards such as mold, lead, and carbon monoxide, particularly in units where families with children, elderly family members, or persons with disabilities reside.

“My children and grandchildren are Alaska Native, which makes the health and safety of families in our Native villages deeply personal,” said Congressman Don Young. “All too often, some of our most vulnerable populations are forced to live in homes that have been neglected, creating dangerous hazards for children. We must be doing all that we can to ensure that families in both public and private housing remain safe where they live. The safety of Alaska’s next generation will always be one of my highest priorities. I am very pleased that the Department of Housing and Urban Development is making these investments in Alaska, and it is my great hope that we can continue working toward a future where everyone is safe in their homes, and empowered to live healthy, dignified lives.”







Grant awardees and funding amounts:

Native Village of Ruby: $537,946

Taġiuġmiullu Nunamiullu Housing Authority (TNHA): $999,942

Native Village of Unalakleet: $845,006

Native Village of Gakona: $638,682

Koyukuk Village: $789,274

