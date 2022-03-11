Congressman Don Young Helps Pass Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization





Washington, D.C. – Wednesday night, Alaska Congressman Don Young voted in support of the FY 2022 omnibus, which included reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

Since its enactment, VAWA has provided comprehensive and cost-effective resources to fight domestic and dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking. Additionally, it provides vital support networks to assist survivors of these crimes. Under the 2022 VAWA reauthorization’s Safety for Indian Women title, Tribes will maintain and increase their jurisdiction over crimes of dating and domestic violence, child violence, stalking, and more.

And under the Alaska Tribal Public Safety Empowerment section, the pilot project for Alaska Native villages will ensure that each village has the necessary jurisdiction they need to fight crimes committed against Alaska Native women, a necessary fix for Alaska’s unique tribal system first championed by Congressman Don Young as an amendment added to the 2019 VAWA reauthorization legislation.

“Every year, women and girls around the country survive rape, domestic abuse, and other forms of heinous violence,” said Congressman Don Young. “Alaska often ranks first as the state with the highest rates of women killed by men, and Alaska Native women are ten times more likely to experience domestic violence than other women in the United States. VAWA has proven successful in saving lives and supporting survivors. Very frankly, its reauthorization is long overdue. I am proud to have voted in support of VAWA reauthorization as part of the FY 2022 omnibus. I have previously worked to combat violence against Native American women, and I am grateful to my colleagues for including a vital Tribal justice provision as part of this legislation. I especially want to thank my friend, Senator Lisa Murkowski, for her leadership on this provision as this bill was drafted, and on the Alaska Tribal Public Safety Empowerment Act. Finally, I’m appreciative of the inclusion of Bree’s Law as a provision of this bill. The senseless murder of Breanna Moore in 2014 was a devastating loss for her family and her community. Her parents, Butch and Cindy, managed to persevere through this tragedy to become tireless advocates for educating teens about dating violence. Bree’s star still shines bright. In December, I introduced Bree’s Law in the House of Representatives to help raise awareness of teen dating violence at the federal level, and its addition to VAWA reauthorization is an important step in saving lives. I have consistently supported the programs and services funded by VAWA every time the law has come up for reauthorization. We can and must do more to prevent violence against women, support survivors, and bring perpetrators of evil acts to justice.”

###





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

