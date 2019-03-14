Congressman Don Young Introduces Legislation to Help Rural Veterans Receive Medical Care

- Home
Washington, D.C. – Thursday, Congressman Don Young introduced legislation to help Alaska’s rural veterans – and rural veterans across the nation – receive medical care from VA health facilities. This legislation extends the Highly Rural Veteran Transportation Program and allows the State Veterans Service Agencies and Veteran Service Organizations to continue to provide no-cost transportation services to VA or VA-authorized healthcare facilities to highly rural veterans.
“I am committed to ensuring that the rural veterans who put their lives on the line for us are not forgotten,” said Congressman Young. “Our veterans face enough challenges as it is, and they shouldn’t have to worry about whether or not they will be able to find transportation to their medical appointments. The Highly Rural Veteran Transportation Program is a critical component to expanding and improving health care access to all veterans, and I will continue to advocate on its behalf.”
The Caregivers and Veterans Omnibus Health Services Act of 2010, specifies that the VA “shall establish a grant program to provide innovative transportation options to Veterans in highly rural areas.” Eligible applications under the law include Veteran Service Organizations and State Veteran Agencies seeking to provide innovative transportation services to Veterans residing in highly rural counties Selected grantees are eligible to receive grants up to a maximum amount of $50,000. Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan is sponsoring the Senate companion of this legislation.