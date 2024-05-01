Peltola Intros Bipartisan Bill to Speed Veteran Court Appeals

WASHINGTON – Friday, during a Pro Forma session in the U.S. House of Representatives, Representative Mary Peltola (D-AK-AL), Representative James Moylan (R-GU-AL), and Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ-05) introduced the bipartisan VA Appeals Reform Act of 2024, new legislation to reform the Department of Veteran Affairs’ appellate backlog. Currently, an average of 200,000 VA appeals are backlogged annually. Each appeal faces delays spanning several years, while only roughly 90,000 cases are resolved per year.

“Our veterans served honorably and should have speedy access to the benefits they’ve earned, but delays in the VA appellate system continue to jeopardize their health and financial well-being – veterans are dying while they wait for their cases to be heard,” said Rep. Peltola. “As the mother of two sons in the Coast Guard, I know this bill can be a starting point to making real changes to a broken system.”

“Our veterans deserve the best services and support available and it’s shameful that many may wait years for their cases to be heard. That’s why Rep. Peltola and I introduced the VA Appeals Reform Act of 2024 which seeks to correct the Department of Veteran Affairs’ appellate backlog,” said Rep. Moylan. “As a veteran, I have seen the harm and financial impact that prolonged waiting periods have on those who have proudly served our country. They deserve better and I urge my colleagues in Congress to support our bipartisan measure.”

“After sacrificing so much, our veterans should never struggle to get the care or recognition they have earned. These are not Democratic or Republican issues — they are principles of the country we live in, the one our veterans helped protect, under the flag we all salute,” said Rep. Gottheimer. “I’m proud to work across the aisle to help lead this effort to reform the VA appeals process, which will streamline this broken system and keep the VA accountable to those who have served.”