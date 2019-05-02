Congressman Don Young Introduces Legislation to Protect Wild Fish Populations

Washington, D.C. – Thursday, Alaska Congressman Don Young introduced H.R. 2467 – the Keep Fin Fish Free Act. This legislation prohibits the Secretary of Interior and the Secretary of Commerce from authorizing commercial finfish aquaculture operations in the Federal Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) unless specifically authorized by Congress. This important environmental legislation has the support of Friends of the Earth.
“The seafood industry is critical to Alaska’s economy, and we must be doing all we can to protect the health and integrity of our state’s wild fish stock,” said Congressman Don Young. “If not properly managed, industrial aquaculture operations threaten Alaska’s unique ecosystem with non-native and genetically modified fish species. My legislation takes needed steps to prevent the unchecked spread of aquaculture operations by reigning in the federal bureaucracy and empowering Congress to determine where new aquaculture projects should be conducted. It’s up to us to ensure that our oceans are healthy and pristine, and I urge my friends on both sides of the aisle to join me in this important effort.”
“We thank Congressman Young for introducing this important legislation and standing up for our oceans and coastal communities,” said Hallie Templeton, Senior Oceans Campaigner for Friends of the Earth. “Industrial ocean fish farms cause massive farmed fish spills, discharge harmful toxins and marginalize our coastal economies. At a time when federal agencies are pushing to permit this destructive industry, this bill will help stop the expansion of these floating factory farms.”
Photo: Salmon net pen aquaculture farm in Maine. Image-NOAA Fisheries
