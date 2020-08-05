Congressman Don Young Introduces Legislation to Provide Emergency Support for Safe, Secure Elections Amid COVID-19

Washington, D.C. – This week, Alaska Congressman Don Young introduced the Emergency Assistance for Safe Elections (EASE) Act – emergency legislation to help states ensure those who want to vote in person can do so safely and make mail-in voting more secure by cleaning their voter rolls. Additionally, the EASE Act was introduced by Representatives Brett Guthrie (KY) Dan Meuser (PA), Devin Nunes (CA), Elise Stefanik (NY), Ken Calvert (CA), Mario Diaz-Balart (FL), Michael McCaul (TX), Mike Garcia (CA), and Steve Chabot (OH). More information on the EASE Act can be found here.
“Voting is one of the most important actions we as citizens can take to fully participate in our democracy. The November election is fast approaching, and we must ensure that citizens can safely cast their ballots and have their voices heard,” said Congressman Don Young. “The COVID-19 pandemic has altered our daily life, and special care will be needed on election day to combat the transmission of the virus. The EASE Act is a critical piece of legislation that will help make the November election safer by keeping polling places clean, providing needed PPE to election volunteers, and recruiting a younger, lower-risk generation of poll workers to assist any voter who may run into problems casting their ballot. Many voters will be casting absentee ballots this year, and our bill also helps streamline the process of issuing ballots by ensuring accurate voter rolls. This is an issue of great importance to our democracy, and I have prioritized it in Congress. Earlier this year, I cosponsored the Protect American Voters Act, which is yet another effort to keep our elections secure and prevent outside interference. I also recognize the need to support the U.S. Postal Service for those casting absentee ballots, and have been advocating for USPS funding to avoid insolvency. In 91 days, voters across Alaska and our nation will do their civic duty and cast their vote. I will continue standing up for American voters and their right to safe and secure elections.”
