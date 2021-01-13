Congressman Don Young Introduces Suite of Legislation to Protect Alaska’s Fishing Industry, Defend Integrity of Alaskan Seafood







Washington, D.C. – Monday, Alaska Congressman Don Young introduced several pieces of legislation to support Alaska’s fishermen, processors, and the fish stocks they depend on. This suite includes the Genetically Engineered Salmon Labeling Act, the Prevention of Escapement of Genetically Altered Salmon in the United States Act, the Keep Finfish Free Act, legislation to require the labeling of genetically engineered fish, and legislation to amend the National Marine Sanctuaries Act to better work for Alaska.

“Alaskans know just how central to our economy and way of life our fishing industry is. Our fishermen, processors, and others have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, making it more important than ever to protect this crucial industry,” said Congressman Don Young. “We can waste no time in standing up and fighting for the health of our fisheries. That is why I have proudly introduced legislation in the first weeks of the 117th Congress to protect the integrity of our seafood, fight the threat of genetically modified fish, and ensure that federal bureaucrats cannot harm coastal communities by haphazardly designating new marine sanctuaries. Alaskans know that the livelihoods of thousands of our friends and neighbors depend on the success of our world-class fisheries. Defending them and the jobs they support has always been one of my highest priorities in Congress. I will continue working with fishermen, industry leaders, Native communities, and other Alaskans to ensure that this vital sector has the resources needed to weather this pandemic, and come back stronger than ever before.”

Legislation introduced by Congressman Young:

