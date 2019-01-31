Murkowski Reintroduces GE Salmon Labeling Bill

‘We have the right to know what we’re eating’
WASHINGTON D.C.—U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) today reintroduced the Genetically Engineered Salmon Labeling Act, continuing her years-long fight to ensure that any salmon that is genetically engineered be clearly labeled. The bill is co-sponsored by Senators Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), and Jeff Merkley (D-OR). Specifically, the legislation ensures that any GE salmon products in the U.S. market are clearly labeled “genetically engineered” in the market name. Last month, USDA published labeling guidelines for genetically engineered foods, including GE salmon, with weak requirements that could confuse consumers —potentially paving a way for GE salmon to enter the U.S. market without clear labels.
“USDA’s new guidelines don’t require mandatory labeling, and instead allows producers to use QR codes or 1-800 numbers, which is a far stretch from giving consumers clear information. There’s a huge difference between genetically engineered salmon and the healthy, sustainably-caught, wild Alaskan salmon. My legislation will ensure that consumers have all the facts, allowing them to make more informed decisions when they purchase salmon,” said Senator Murkowski. “We have the right to know what we’re eating. When you splice DNA from another animal and combine it with farmed salmon, you are essentially creating a new species and I have serious concerns with that. If we are going to allow this fabricated fish to be sold in stores, we must ensure there is at least clear labeling. Americans should not become test subjects for this new product without their full knowledge and consent.”
