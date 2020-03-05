Congressman Don Young Receives Award for Work Combating AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria

Washington, D.C. – Alaska Congressman Don Young, Co-Chair of the TB Elimination Caucus, has been recognized by the ONE Campaign for his work in Congress to combat AIDS, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria. Congressman Young is a cosponsor of H.Res.861 – a resolution supporting the role of the United States in helping to save the lives of children in developing countries with vaccines and immunization through the GAVI Alliance. For two decades, the GAVI Alliance has brought together public and private organizations from countries across the globe in support of reducing poverty and protecting the work against epidemics, including HIV/AIDS, TB, and Malaria.
This Appropriations season, Congressman Young has been working with colleagues in support of robust funding for the Global Maternal and Child Health Programs, Nutrition and Global Health Programs, and GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance. Additionally, this Congress he is working to secure funding for the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria.
“It is difficult to believe that in the year 2020, so many people across the world are dealing with the public health impacts of these diseases,” said Congressman Young. “Through modern medical science, we have developed effective treatments, vaccines, and other tools to help prevent the spread of these illnesses. Tragically, many in the developing world lack access to the resources necessary to protect vulnerable populations. Protecting these populations is also vital to ensuring the stability of governments across the world. When populations are healthy, they are more likely to be stable, so this is an important tool for promoting global peace. In recent years, some communities in my state have seen TB outbreaks, so as the Congressman for all Alaska, this fight is personal. I am proud of our country for working with our partners in the global community to eradicate these diseases, and I encourage my friends on both sides of the aisle to join me in this crucial effort. I want to express my sincere gratitude to the ONE Campaign for this recognition. In Congress, I will continue doing all that I can to help create a generation free of AIDS, TB, and malaria.”
###