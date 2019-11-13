Congressman Don Young Receives the ‘Hunger Action Hero’ Award from the Food Bank of Alaska

- Home
Washington, D.C. – During the November state work period,Alaska Congressman Don Young was awarded with the ‘Hunger Action Hero’ award from the Food Bank of Alaska in recognition of his work in Congress to combat hunger in Alaska and throughout the country.
Alaska Food Bank President Jim Brown presents the Hunger Action Hero Award to Congressman Young.
“Food insecurity is a devastating issue for far too many families in Alaska and across our nation. Hunger affects every community, and the fact of the matter is that food insecurity all too often goes unrecognized, with families suffering silently without access to the nutrition they need. As a father and a grandfather, I strongly believe that no family – and certainly no child – should go hungry, and tackling this issue has always been one of my highest priorities in Congress,” said Congressman Don Young. “I am grateful to the Food Bank of Alaska for honoring me with the Hunger Action Hero Award, but most of all, I am grateful to them for everything they do to fight hunger in communities across our vast state.
Our work continues in the 116th Congress. This year, I have introduced and co-sponsored several pieces of legislation to help ensure that the most vulnerable among us have access to the nutrition and support systems they need to learn, grow, and thrive. Crafting policy to help fight this epidemic requires engaging all stakeholders: businesses, educators, and community leaders who share the goal of ensuring that no person goes hungry. Alaskans have my promise that I will work hard with Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle to help turn the tide in the fight against hunger.”
“This year Food Bank of Alaska celebrated our 40th anniversary, and as part of that celebration we wanted to honor the people, businesses, and organizations that have supported us along the way,” said Jim Baldwin, CEO of the Food Bank of Alaska. “Congressman Don Young is certainly one of those people, and we are proud to honor the Congressman for his commitment to ending hunger.”
Congressman Young’s legislative initiatives to combat hunger in the 116th Congress:
Written by: Zack Brown | Office of Representative Young on Nov 13, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News