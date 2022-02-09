Congressman Don Young Stands Up for the Postal Service, Delivers Landmark Reform Legislation





<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rep. Young Floor Speech Supporting the Postal Service Reform Act. Image-Don Young/Youtube

Washington, D.C. – Tuesday, Alaska Congressman Don Young helped the House pass H.R. 3076, the Postal Service Reform Act.

This bipartisan legislation reforms the United States Postal Service (USPS) by eliminating the long-time requirement to pre-fund retiree health benefits. This requirement is not imposed on most other public or private entities, and it has consistently impacted USPS’s ability to fund its general operations.

In addition to reforming the retiree pre-funding requirement, the bill also requires reliable six-day delivery of mail and packages, expands special rates for local newspaper distribution, and requires regular reporting to Congress on the implementation of the Postmaster General’s 10-year plan. Congressman Young spoke in support of the bill on the House Floor. Click here for his full remarks.

“It is no secret that as the biggest state in the Union, Alaska depends on a strong, reliable USPS. We are home to countless communities off the road system. For many of our rural neighbors, USPS is a lifeline to the rest of the world. The Postal Service has suffered consecutive losses for 15 years, totaling nearly $100 billion. Reforming this vital public service is long overdue,” said Congressman Don Young. “Very frankly, Congress helped create the crisis that USPS is currently experiencing by requiring them to pre-fund their retiree health benefits. Virtually no other organization is required to meet this burdensome obligation, which is largely why USPS has been uniquely disadvantaged. As a Member of the Postal Preservation Caucus, I am proud to help the House pass the Postal Service Reform Act, which eliminates this expensive pre-funding requirement once and for all. I have worked hard in Congress to ensure the Postal Service delivers for Alaskans, including working to protect the Bypass Mail program. Alaskans can count on me to continue standing up for USPS and the communities that depend on their critical services.”

###





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

