Congressman Don Young Welcomes Availability of Additional H-2B Visas





Washington, D.C. – Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the availability of 20,000 additional H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas for the first half of fiscal year 2022. H-2B visas permit American employers to temporarily hire rigorously screened nonimmigrants to perform nonagricultural labor if American workers are not available.

These visas are critical to the survival of Alaska’s seafood industry, which includes countless cross-generation, family-owned operations. Congressman Don Young has maintained direct contact with DHS Secretary Mayorkas, working alongside his Delegation colleagues to find solutions for ongoing workforce shortages. This supplemental H-2B visa cap increase marks the first time in the program’s history that additional H-2B visas were made available in the first half of the year.

Following this announcement, Alaska Congressman Don Young released the below statement:

“This is certainly a good news for the State of Alaska and our fisheries, but there is still much work ahead. It is vital that labor shortages do not further threaten our state’s ongoing economic recovery. Filling seafood jobs with Alaskans continues to be my goal, but a lack of workers would have catastrophic impacts for fishermen, processors, and the fishing communities that rely on this sector being strong. DHS’s announcement of additional visas is a tremendous step in the right direction. To make this visa expansion truly beneficial to our fisheries, we must keep up the momentum. I continue working with the Administration and Senators Murkowski and Sullivan to find a long-term solution to these ongoing challenges. I want to sincerely thank Secretary Mayorkas for staying in direct contact with me and taking action on this critical issue. As always, I will continue working with anyone – regardless of party – on policies that put Alaska first.”

