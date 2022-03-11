Congressman Don Young Welcomes President’s Russian Seafood Ban





Washington, D.C. – Friday, following President Biden’s announcement of a ban on Russian seafood imports, Alaska Congressman Don Young issued the below statement:

“I’ve spent weeks calling for a Russian seafood ban, and I’m pleased to see President Biden following my lead and taking action. A ban is a crucially important move, which is why I’ve been advocating so strongly for it among my colleagues in Congress. This is a harrowing moment in Europe. Vladimir Putin and his cronies continue reigning down terror upon Ukrainians. As dictators do, he’s using Russia’s economy as a piggybank to subvert freedom and kill innocent people. This is why we must sanction every sector of his economy to bleed his war machine dry. I will continue pushing my legislation to ban Russian seafood imports either as a standalone bill or as part of a broader sanctions package. America is unified behind Ukraine, and I call on my colleagues to forge urgent consensus on a sanctions effort that hits Putin where it hurts and sends a message of zero tolerance for his aggression.”

Last month, Congressman Young introduced legislation to ban the import of Russian seafood. Click here to read more about the U.S-Russian Federation Seafood Reciprocity Act.

