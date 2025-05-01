Congressman Nick Begich and Abraham Hamadeh Lead Effort to End Ranked Choice Voting in Federal Elections





WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Nick Begich (R- AK) is co-leading the Preventing Ranked Choice Corruption Act, alongside Congressman Abraham Hamadeh (AZ-08). This legislation is an important step to protect the integrity of America’s elections by prohibiting the use of Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) in federal elections. This bill, which amends the Help America Vote Act, responds to growing voter confusion and disenfranchisement with emergent RCV systems.

“The nation does not need more uncertainty and confusion injected into the federal election process,” said Congressman Begich. “One person, one vote’ is a proven, tried and true method that is easy to understand, easy to audit, and quick to report. Experiments with our national election systems risk disenfranchisement of voters and lead to outcomes that do not represent the true will of the American people.”

Congressman Abraham Hamadeh, co-leading the effort with Congressman Begich, emphasized the dangers Ranked Choice Voting poses to election integrity nationwide:

“The same Democrat pawns who support allowing non-citizen voting without voter ID and same-day voter registration also want to turn our Democracy into a rank choice voting scheme,” said Congressman Hamadeh. “Their motives are clear – they do not want to help Americans vote – they only want to help corrupt politicians win.”

The Preventing Ranked Choice Corruption Act reaffirms America’s commitment to a simple, fair, and auditable election process – ensuring that no voter is left confused or disenfranchised. Congressman Begich and Congressman Hamadeh remain united in their commitment to defending election integrity and protecting the voices of the American people.



