Congressman Nick Begich Co-Sponsors Bipartisan Fix Our Forests Act





WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Nick Begich (R-AK) announced his co-sponsorship and strong support for the bipartisan Fix Our Forests Act, a critical piece of legislation aimed at addressing the escalating threat of catastrophic wildfires, streamlining forest restoration efforts, and fostering economic growth in rural communities.

“From the devastation caused by the Malibu fires to the growing risks faced by countless communities across the nation, it’s clear we are in the midst of a wildfire crisis,” said Congressman Begich. “Years of mismanagement and bureaucratic delays have left our forests vulnerable and our communities exposed. I am proud to support the Fix Our Forests Act as a decisive step toward addressing this urgent issue. This legislation provides the tools needed to manage our forests effectively, protect lives, and restore landscapes while creating much-needed jobs in rural areas.”

The Fix Our Forests Act offers a comprehensive approach to improving forest management and wildfire mitigation by streamlining permitting processes to expedite critical restoration projects, fostering collaboration among local, state, tribal, and federal agencies, and leveraging the latest scientific research to address the underlying causes of catastrophic wildfires.

Together, these provisions ensure a proactive, efficient, and science-driven approach to protecting communities and natural landscapes from the growing threat of wildfires.

Congressman Begich stated, “When it comes to safeguarding our families, firefighters, and forests, we cannot afford inaction. This legislation prioritizes safety, efficiency, and action to tackle the wildfire crisis head-on. It’s time to fix our forests and protect our communities.”

The bill also underscores the importance of supporting wildland firefighters by providing them with enhanced tools, resources, and protections to perform their critical work safely and effectively.

