Congressman Nick Begich Secures Reversal of Planned Lease Cancellation for AVO





WASHINGTON, D.C. – – In coordination with the Department of the Interior (DOI) and the General Services Administration (GSA), Congressman Nick Begich (AK-R) took quick action and worked to secure a reversal of the planned lease termination for the Alaska Volcano Observatory in Anchorage.

“The Alaska Volcano Observatory federal office lease is critical for mission objectives particularly in the midst of a growing volcanic threat,” said Congressman Begich. “This observatory is important to Alaska’s safety and aviation industry. My staff and I worked with the Department of Interior and the GSA to address this issue as high priority.”

As of March 18, the lease has officially been reinstated, ensuring uninterrupted operations at the Alaska Volcano Observatory. The observatory plays an important role in monitoring volcanic activity and issuing alerts that protect lives and aviation operations.

Mount Spurr, the closest active volcano to Anchorage, has shown signs of potential eruption in the coming weeks or months. Previous eruptions have led to widespread ash, flight disruptions, and have led to serious economic impacts across Southcentral Alaska.

Congressman Begich made it clear that ensuring the observatory remains operational is crucial. By acting swiftly to restore the lease, Congressman Begich ensured that critical monitoring systems remain in place, aviation alerts continue uninterrupted, and Alaska’s residents, businesses, and visitors are protected from avoidable risks.



