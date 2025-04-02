Trump Threatens Iran With ‘Bombing the Likes of Which They Have Never Seen’





Despite U.S. intelligence once again finding Iran is not currently developing nukes, the president is trying to force Tehran into a nuclear deal after unilaterally abrogating an existing one in 2018.



Iran’s military has reportedly readied ballistic missiles for possible launch against U.S. bases in the Middle East after President Donald Trump renewed his threat to wage war on the country if it does not reach an agreement with his administration regarding nuclear weapons—which American intelligence agencies have repeatedly found Tehran is not building.

Trump discussed Iran during a Sunday phone call with NBC News‘ Kristen Welker, telling her that “if they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing, and it will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before,” adding that there is also “a chance that if they don’t make a deal, that I will do secondary tariffs on them like I did four years ago.”

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran’s theocratic government, warned Monday that “if any hostile act is committed from outside, though the likelihood is not high, it will undoubtedly be met with a strong counterstrike.”

Esmaeil Baghaei, a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said on social media Monday that “an open threat of bombing by a head of state against Iran is a shocking affront to the very essence of international peace and security.”

“It violates the United Nations Charter and betrays the safeguards under the [International Atomic Energy Agency],” Baghaei added. “Violence breeds violence, peace begets peace. The U.S. can choose the course.”

Iranian Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Aerospace Division, noted Monday that “the Americans have 10 bases in the region, particularly around Iran, and 50,000 troops based in there.”

“This means they are sitting in a glass house; and when one sits in a glass house, one does not throw stones at others,” he added.

The Tehran Timesreported Monday that Iran’s military has “readied missiles with the capability to strike U.S.-related positions” and that “a significant number of these launch-ready missiles are located in underground facilities scattered across the country, designed to withstand airstrikes.”

The U.S., meanwhile, is amassing firepower including B-2 Stealth Bombers at its base on the forcibly depopulated island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean for possible use in strikes against Iran.

Trump’s threat to attack Iran—which hasn’t started a war since the mid-19th century—comes despite U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard testifying before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence last week that “Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Khamanei has not authorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003.”

U.S. intelligence agencies have repeatedly come to the same conclusion since the George W. Bush administration.

However, Gabbard added that “Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile is at its highest levels and is unprecedented for a state without nuclear weapons.”

That’s at least partly due to the unilateral U.S. withdrawal from the landmark Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)—also known as the Iran nuclear deal—in 2018 during Trump’s first administration.

Since Trump abandoned the JCPOA—which was signed in 2015 during the Obama administration by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States—Tehran has been operating advanced centrifuges and rapidly stockpiling enriched uranium.

While there were hopes of a renewed deal during the tenure of former U.S. President Joe Biden, no agreement was reached, and Iranians continue to suffer under economic sanctions that critics have said are killing people and crippling the country’s economy.

Earlier this month, Trump sent a letter to Khamenei in which he claims to have said, “I hope you’re going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily, it’s going to be a terrible thing.”

On Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left open the possibility of indirect talks but said that the U.S. could not be trusted to keep its word.

“We don’t avoid talks; it’s the breach of promises that has caused issues for us so far,” Pezeshkian said during a televised Cabinet meeting. “They must prove that they can build trust.”

This isn’t the first time that Trump has threatened Iran. In 2020, during his first term, the president vowed to strike 52 sites across Iran “very fast and very hard” if it retaliated for the U.S. assassination of IRGC commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq. Later that year, Trump had another message for Iran: “If you fuck around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before.”

On the campaign trail last September, Trump told Iranians he would “blow your largest cities and the country itself to smithereens” if he was reelected and Iran didn’t cease what he perceives as threats against the United States.

While the U.S. has never directly attacked Iran, it did help overthrow the country’s reformist government in 1953 and supported a repressive monarchy for decades leading up to the Islamic Revolution of 1979. The U.S. backed Iraq during that country’s eight-year war against Iran, during which then-Iraqi President Saddam Hussein’s forces used chemical weapons against Iranian troops and his own restive Kurdish population. In 1988, a U.S. warship in Iranian waters accidentally shot down Iran Air Flight 655, killing all 290 passengers and crew aboard. Then-President Ronald Reagan blamed the incident on the “barbaric Iranians.”

The U.S. has also supported the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK), a State Department-designated terrorist group that had previously assassinated six American officials, and successive U.S. administrations have used international financial institutions to punish Iran, like in 2007 when Bush pressured the World Bank into suspending emergency relief aid after the 2003 Bam earthquake, which killed more than 26,000 Iranians.

