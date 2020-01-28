Congressman Young Announces 2020 Service Academy Nominations

Washington, D.C. –Alaska Congressman Don Young announced his official list of Alaskan students nominated for appointment to a United States Service Academy for the Class of 2024.
“It is a tremendous honor to represent so many talented young students who are willing to serve our country in uniform,” said Congressman Young. “I am delighted to once again nominate an exceptional group of Alaskans to our nation’s prestigious service academies. Serving in our Armed Forces in an incredibly noble calling, and I am confident that these students will make Alaska proud should they be selected to begin their military careers in the Class of 2024. I wish them all the best in the appointment process, and I look forward to witnessing their continued contributions to Alaska and our nation.”
Earning a Service Academy nomination is a tremendous honor and accomplishment but does not guarantee an academy appointment. Final nominations will be made by the respective service academies in the coming months.
A list of Congressman Don Young’s nominees and their hometowns are below:
U.S. Naval Academy – Annapolis, Maryland:
Evan Adams – Anchorage
Elijah Bennett – Houston
Theodore Chau* – Anchorage
Brooks Christian* – Eagle River
Austin Desjarlais – Eagle River
Elijah Emory – Eagle River
Jessy George – JBER
Micah Grigg* – Juneau
Emily Heaton* – Juneau
Alden Jerome* – Fairbanks
Abram Lazo* – Juneau
Malin Marius – Sitka
Wyatt Medcoff* – Kenai
Warren Metzger* – Anchorage
Aine Nakada – Anchorage
Clayton Peeler* – Eagle River
Rylee Price* – Eagle River
Joseph Schwartz – Soldotna
Jakob Stone – Anchorage
Joseph Yourkoski – Nikiski
U.S. Military Academy – West Point, New York:
Elisabeth Ake – Anchorage
Sean Altenburg – Eagle River
Christopher Anderson – Palmer
Semaj Antley – Fort Richardson
Carson Ash – Fort Wainwright
Alexander Bayle* – Wasilla
Theodore Chau* – Anchorage
Brooks Christian* – Eagle River
Emily Heaton* – Juneau
Morgan Humphrey – Fort Wainwright
Alden Jerome* – Fairbanks
Abram Lazo* – Juneau
Wyatt Medcoff* – Kenai
Warren Metzger* – Anchorage
Christopher Orta – Anchorage
Clayton Peeler* – Eagle River
Rylee Price* – Eagle River
Eric Prindle* – Seward
Paige Ripley* – Wasilla
Benjamin Staples – JBER
U.S. Air Force Academy – Colorado Springs, Colorado:
Alexander Bayle* – Wasilla
Ethan Christiansen* – Anchorage
Jakob Lamar – Eagle River
Wyatt Medcoff* – Kenai
Kendall Moore – Eielson AFB
Olivia Moore – Juneau
Alexander O’Neill – Eagle River
Eric Prindle* – Seward
AnnaLeah West – JBER
Othniel Wetlesen – Palmer
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy – Kings Point, New York: