Congressman Young Announces 2020 Service Academy Nominations

on Jan 28, 2020.

 

Washington, D.C.  Alaska Congressman Don Young announced his official list of Alaskan students nominated for appointment to a United States Service Academy for the Class of 2024.

“It is a tremendous honor to represent so many talented young students who are willing to serve our country in uniform,” said Congressman Young. “I am delighted to once again nominate an exceptional group of Alaskans to our nation’s prestigious service academies. Serving in our Armed Forces in an incredibly noble calling, and I am confident that these students will make Alaska proud should they be selected to begin their military careers in the Class of 2024. I wish them all the best in the appointment process, and I look forward to witnessing their continued contributions to Alaska and our nation.”

Earning a Service Academy nomination is a tremendous honor and accomplishment but does not guarantee an academy appointment. Final nominations will be made by the respective service academies in the coming months.

A list of Congressman Don Young’s nominees and their hometowns are below:

U.S. Naval Academy – Annapolis, Maryland:

  • Evan Adams – Anchorage
  • Elijah Bennett – Houston
  • Theodore Chau* – Anchorage
  • Brooks Christian* – Eagle River
  • Austin Desjarlais – Eagle River
  • Elijah Emory – Eagle River
  • Jessy George – JBER
  • Micah Grigg* – Juneau
  • Emily Heaton* – Juneau
  • Alden Jerome* – Fairbanks
  • Abram Lazo* – Juneau
  • Malin Marius – Sitka
  • Wyatt Medcoff* – Kenai
  • Warren Metzger* – Anchorage
  • Aine Nakada – Anchorage
  • Clayton Peeler* – Eagle River
  • Rylee Price* – Eagle River
  • Joseph Schwartz – Soldotna
  • Jakob Stone – Anchorage
  • Joseph Yourkoski – Nikiski

U.S. Military Academy – West Point, New York:

  • Elisabeth Ake – Anchorage
  • Sean Altenburg – Eagle River
  • Christopher Anderson – Palmer
  • Semaj Antley – Fort Richardson
  • Carson Ash – Fort Wainwright
  • Alexander Bayle* – Wasilla
  • Theodore Chau* – Anchorage
  • Brooks Christian* – Eagle River
  • Emily Heaton* – Juneau
  • Morgan Humphrey – Fort Wainwright
  • Alden Jerome* – Fairbanks
  • Abram Lazo* – Juneau
  • Wyatt Medcoff* – Kenai
  • Warren Metzger* – Anchorage
  • Christopher Orta – Anchorage
  • Clayton Peeler* – Eagle River
  • Rylee Price* – Eagle River
  • Eric Prindle* – Seward
  • Paige Ripley* – Wasilla
  • Benjamin Staples – JBER

U.S. Air Force Academy – Colorado Springs, Colorado:

  • Alexander Bayle* – Wasilla
  • Ethan Christiansen* – Anchorage
  • Jakob Lamar – Eagle River
  • Wyatt Medcoff* – Kenai
  • Kendall Moore – Eielson AFB
  • Olivia Moore – Juneau
  • Alexander O’Neill – Eagle River
  • Eric Prindle* – Seward
  • AnnaLeah West – JBER
  • Othniel Wetlesen – Palmer

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy – Kings Point, New York:

  • Ethan Christiansen* – Anchorage
  • Kyle Collins – Anchorage
  • Micah Grigg* – Juneau
  • Paige Ripley* – Wasilla
  • Laura Sherrill – Ketchikan
  • Devin Wilcox – JBER

 * Received more than one nomination.

