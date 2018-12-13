Congressman Young Supports Five Year Reauthorization for Farm Bill

- Home
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 2, the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 also referred to as the Farm Bill. With many important Alaska provisions included, Alaska Congressman Don Young issued the following statement after its passage:
“This legislation is important for Alaskans because there are many provisions, which I fought for, that will support communities of all sizes across the state,” said Congressman Young. “We know that food insecurity is a reality for many Alaskans and this year’s Farm Bill prioritizes money to address this issue for both rural and urban areas. I’m pleased that this five-year investment will also support water and sewer systems for rural and Alaska Native villages as well as rural broadband grants. While changes were made to this bill, there are many important programs that will help the future of Alaska.”
Alaska Specific Victories:
H.R. 2 passed the House by a vote of 369 – 47 and will now go to President Trump for final approval. H.R. 2 reauthorizes farm and nutrition assistance programs for five years (through 2023), all within a budget-neutral framework. This includes major programs for income support, food and nutrition, land conservation, trade promotion, rural development, research, forestry, horticulture, and other programs administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).