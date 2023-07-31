Construction Begins on Haven House Women’s Shelter

Tlingit & Haida’s construction company, Southeast General Contractors, began work in July to rebuild the Haven House women’s non-congregate shelter in Juneau, Alaska.

Haven House opened in 2015 and was Juneau’s first transitional home for women in reentry from incarceration or addiction treatment.

In October 2020, Tlingit & Haida’s Reentry & Recovery Department assumed operation of the shelter. Less than a year later, flooding caused structural damage which led to the shelter being demolished in August 2021.

The new 4,800 square foot Haven House ( click here for conceptual drawing) will have quarters for the resident manager and nine private rooms with shared living space.

“Once built, it will serve as a place to call home for our women who are seeking a path to reentry and recovery,” said Reentry & Recovery Manager Autumn Stachura at a gathering held on July 25th to help answer questions from the general community and surrounding neighbors. “Women who’ve left prison or successfully completed substance abuse treatment can stay here for up to two years.”

The shelter will provide a structured living environment where women will follow an individual case plan that will include attending programming, support groups and cultural activities, finding employment, paying a monthly contribution, and helping with household chores.

Tlingit & Haida’s Reentry & Recovery Department currently operates two male non-congregate shelters with a total capacity of 27 resident participants.

The construction of the new Haven House is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024.

To learn more about the Reentry & Recovery program, call 907.463.7366 or click here