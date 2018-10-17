Consumer Protection Unit Warns of IRS Tax Scam

- Home
October 12, 2018 (Anchorage, AK) – The Department of Law’s Consumer Protection Unit and the Department of Revenue are warning the public about a potential new tax scam. The scam purports to send a notice from the Internal Revenue Service, Alaska Department of Revenue notifying the consumer or business of a non-residence tax payment owed. The notice appears to be signed by the Tax Division Director.
“Unfortunately, these types of scams are not new,” said Assistant Attorney General Cindy Franklin. “Scam artists are constantly thinking up new ways to get people to send them money. As a consumer, you should always be on the look out when a notice says it comes from a government agency and that you need to pay money immediately. Always look up the number of the agency and call them to verify before sending money. This is true with phone scams as well.”
The Consumer Protection Unit provides consumer alerts on its website when new scams are discovered. Go to http://law.alaska.gov/department/civil/consumer/cpalerts-date.html to find information on other similar scams that have been perpetrated on Alaskan consumers.